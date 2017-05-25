Bill to halt York County courthouse construction shot down
The Legislature's judiciary committee gave a bill the thumbs down that would either halt construction of the new York County courthouse or force the courts to pay for the county's district attorney if it became law. But the bill's sponsor said the committee urged the county stakeholders and Judicial Department to continue working together toward a solution, which was his main goal for filing the bill.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Foster's Daily Democrat.
Add your comments below
Waterboro Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Divers search for 19-year-old man who fell in L... (Aug '16)
|Aug '16
|cmmc3315
|1
|motorcycle accident near waterboro (Jun '14)
|Jun '14
|rose
|2
|100 volunteers join search for missing North Wa... (May '14)
|May '14
|ANOTHER VACCINE V...
|1
|Sanford high students charged after sex toy prank (Oct '13)
|Oct '13
|Jade
|2
|how to ma ke money online (Sep '13)
|Sep '13
|Tianna Blee
|1
|Maine woman charged in dog shooting (Mar '13)
|Mar '13
|Woodsman
|1
|Maine earthquake rattles New England (Oct '12)
|Oct '12
|Adrian Godsafe MSc
|2
Find what you want!
Search Waterboro Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC