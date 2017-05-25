Bill to halt York County courthouse c...

Bill to halt York County courthouse construction shot down

Thursday May 25

The Legislature's judiciary committee gave a bill the thumbs down that would either halt construction of the new York County courthouse or force the courts to pay for the county's district attorney if it became law. But the bill's sponsor said the committee urged the county stakeholders and Judicial Department to continue working together toward a solution, which was his main goal for filing the bill.

