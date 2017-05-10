Benjamin motors to fourth in 300-lap PASS Late Model race
It was an eventful day at the race track for Travis Benjamin as the Morrill native came away with a fourth-place finish among 27 cars on Saturday, April 29 at the 300-lap PASS National Championship Series Super Late Model race at Beech Ridge Motor Speedway. The race eventually was won by Reid Lanpher of Manchester, who prevailed in a Pro All-Stars Series race for the second straight week.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Harbor Times Soup.
Add your comments below
Waterboro Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Divers search for 19-year-old man who fell in L... (Aug '16)
|Aug '16
|cmmc3315
|1
|motorcycle accident near waterboro (Jun '14)
|Jun '14
|rose
|2
|100 volunteers join search for missing North Wa... (May '14)
|May '14
|ANOTHER VACCINE V...
|1
|Sanford high students charged after sex toy prank (Oct '13)
|Oct '13
|Jade
|2
|how to ma ke money online (Sep '13)
|Sep '13
|Tianna Blee
|1
|Maine woman charged in dog shooting (Mar '13)
|Mar '13
|Woodsman
|1
|Maine earthquake rattles New England (Oct '12)
|Oct '12
|Adrian Godsafe MSc
|2
Find what you want!
Search Waterboro Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC