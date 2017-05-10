Benjamin motors to fourth in 300-lap PASS Late Model race

It was an eventful day at the race track for Travis Benjamin as the Morrill native came away with a fourth-place finish among 27 cars on Saturday, April 29 at the 300-lap PASS National Championship Series Super Late Model race at Beech Ridge Motor Speedway. The race eventually was won by Reid Lanpher of Manchester, who prevailed in a Pro All-Stars Series race for the second straight week.

