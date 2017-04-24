Home improvement expo links vendors, customers
People from all over the region found their way to the Dover Ice Arena Saturday and Sunday for the Greater Dover Home show. Strolling up and down the concourse set up in the Robert Foster Arena, one could find almost anything , from roof to basement, siding and everything in between.
