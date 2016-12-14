Another Maine community may end town meeting tradition
Six months from now, this community could be hosting its last annual town meeting, where voters decide on the budget for the ensuing fiscal year. Low turnouts at the annual town meeting over the last several years prompted selectmen to discuss what to do about the matter.
