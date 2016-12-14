Another Maine community may end town ...

Another Maine community may end town meeting tradition

Next Story Prev Story
Dec 14, 2016 Read more: Bangor Daily News

Six months from now, this community could be hosting its last annual town meeting, where voters decide on the budget for the ensuing fiscal year. Low turnouts at the annual town meeting over the last several years prompted selectmen to discuss what to do about the matter.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Bangor Daily News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Waterboro Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Divers search for 19-year-old man who fell in L... Aug '16 cmmc3315 1
motorcycle accident near waterboro (Jun '14) Jun '14 rose 2
News 100 volunteers join search for missing North Wa... (May '14) May '14 ANOTHER VACCINE V... 1
News Sanford high students charged after sex toy prank (Oct '13) Oct '13 Jade 2
how to ma ke money online (Sep '13) Sep '13 Tianna Blee 1
News Maine woman charged in dog shooting (Mar '13) Mar '13 Woodsman 1
News Maine earthquake rattles New England (Oct '12) Oct '12 Adrian Godsafe MSc 2
See all Waterboro Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Waterboro Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Winter Storm Watch for York County was issued at January 16 at 3:12PM EST

Waterboro Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Waterboro Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. South Korea
  4. Bin Laden
  5. Gunman
  1. Iran
  2. Michael Jackson
  3. Super Bowl
  4. Syria
  5. Saudi Arabia
 

Waterboro, ME

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,322 • Total comments across all topics: 277,972,423

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC