Police chase through Maine towns ends in New Hampshire
Police say a Maine fugitive is facing several charges after leading officers on a chase that ended in New Hampshire. WLBZ-TV reports that 32-year-old Andrew Collins of North Waterboro, Maine, was arrested Thursday after police used spike strips to blow out his tires on Route 28 in Wolfeboro.
