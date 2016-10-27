See a giant fighting robot test its n...

See a giant fighting robot test its new high-power tank treads - CNET

Next Story Prev Story
Oct 27, 2016 Read more: CNET News.com

When building a giant fighting robot, you want it to be as durable as possible. The bot cam't break down with the first punch, after all.

Start the conversation, or Read more at CNET News.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Waterboro Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Divers search for 19-year-old man who fell in L... Aug '16 cmmc3315 1
motorcycle accident near waterboro (Jun '14) Jun '14 rose 2
News 100 volunteers join search for missing North Wa... (May '14) May '14 ANOTHER VACCINE V... 1
News Sanford high students charged after sex toy prank (Oct '13) Oct '13 Jade 2
how to ma ke money online (Sep '13) Sep '13 Tianna Blee 1
News Maine woman charged in dog shooting (Mar '13) Mar '13 Woodsman 1
News Maine earthquake rattles New England (Oct '12) Oct '12 Adrian Godsafe MSc 2
See all Waterboro Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Waterboro Forum Now

Waterboro Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Waterboro Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Gunman
  3. Mexico
  4. Syria
  5. Iran
  1. Pope Francis
  2. Bill Clinton
  3. Wall Street
  4. Death Penalty
  5. Supreme Court
 

Waterboro, ME

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 30,681 • Total comments across all topics: 277,257,806

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC