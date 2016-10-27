See a giant fighting robot test its new high-power tank treads - CNET
When building a giant fighting robot, you want it to be as durable as possible. The bot cam't break down with the first punch, after all.
Start the conversation, or Read more at CNET News.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Waterboro Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Divers search for 19-year-old man who fell in L...
|Aug '16
|cmmc3315
|1
|motorcycle accident near waterboro (Jun '14)
|Jun '14
|rose
|2
|100 volunteers join search for missing North Wa... (May '14)
|May '14
|ANOTHER VACCINE V...
|1
|Sanford high students charged after sex toy prank (Oct '13)
|Oct '13
|Jade
|2
|how to ma ke money online (Sep '13)
|Sep '13
|Tianna Blee
|1
|Maine woman charged in dog shooting (Mar '13)
|Mar '13
|Woodsman
|1
|Maine earthquake rattles New England (Oct '12)
|Oct '12
|Adrian Godsafe MSc
|2
Find what you want!
Search Waterboro Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC