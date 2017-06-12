Coding academy starting in September

Coding academy starting in September

Smart Lab Facilitator Deidre Johnson teaches block coding to freshmen Chelsea Shanks, Nyshun Lang and Alexis Dora at Columbus High School on Wednesday. A new program funded through Innovate Mississippi and the Mississippi Development Authority will soon offer high school graduates in Columbus who aren't attending college to learn coding as a vocational skill.

