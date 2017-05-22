American Dream shop

Growing up in one of the 17 states his family lived in before he landed back in Yalobusha County in 1987 as a teenager, Cayce Washington was a great guy to know when some boyhood ingenuity was needed to get a friend's bicycle or go-cart on the road again. It was a fun time in his life, mending spokes and scrounging for parts at junkyards from New Mexico to Arkansas, all the while staying true to what just seemed to come naturally to him.

