Sauce makers up for challenge
By Rita Howell A Panola-based startup company will participate in New Orleans Entrepreneur Week celebrating business and innovation next week. Bootsie's Delta Funk BBQ, based in Pope, last September began producing its 100-year-old family heirloom barbecue sauces and spices recipes.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Panolian.
Comments
Add your comments below
Water Valley Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|"What happened to Leigh Occhi?" (Mar '08)
|Jan '17
|ThinBlueJellyDoug...
|179
|Million Woman March
|Jan '17
|squincy
|1
|What happend to Kristina lynn Dixon ? (May '08)
|Jan '17
|ALWAYS A friend
|450
|David Brooks Jessi Brooks
|Nov '16
|fugazy
|1
|newone
|Oct '16
|slink
|2
|Jessica Chambers Murder
|Sep '16
|Who
|2
|Rubber duckie (Sep '16)
|Sep '16
|loyalty
|1
Find what you want!
Search Water Valley Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC