High school grads code their way to t...

High school grads code their way to tech jobs

Next Story Prev Story
7 min ago Read more: Newms360.com

This summer, thanks to a free coding academy in north Mississippi, a group of 11 high school graduates will be qualified to work in entry-level computer science and coding positions. Kagan Coughlin, co-founder of the academy, said he and Glen Evans, president of mortgage software company FNC, Inc., were brainstorming about the next project they'd like to take on.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Newms360.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Water Valley Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News "What happened to Leigh Occhi?" (Mar '08) Jan '17 ThinBlueJellyDoug... 179
Million Woman March Jan '17 squincy 1
What happend to Kristina lynn Dixon ? (May '08) Jan '17 ALWAYS A friend 450
David Brooks Jessi Brooks Nov '16 fugazy 1
newone Oct '16 slink 2
Jessica Chambers Murder Sep '16 Who 2
Rubber duckie Sep '16 loyalty 1
See all Water Valley Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Water Valley Forum Now

Water Valley Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Water Valley Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Hillary Clinton
  2. Surgeon General
  3. Syria
  4. China
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Egypt
  2. Health Care
  3. South Korea
  4. Mexico
  5. Casey Anthony
 

Water Valley, MS

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,842 • Total comments across all topics: 279,516,156

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC