Should some felons regain voting rights?
A committee would be formed under a House bill to study the possibility of allowing non-violent felons to have their voting rights restored upon the completion of their sentences. The House voted 120-0 on Tuesday to establish and perhaps recommend changes to Mississippi law, which results in the state having the second highest percentage of felons not allowed to vote.
