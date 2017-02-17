Judge dismisses simple assault charges from road rage incident

By Ashley Crutcher Batesville Municipal Judge Judge William McKenzie on Wednesday dismissed cross-filed simple assault charges after both sides failed to prove without a reasonable doubt that the crime was committed against them. Jason Morgan of 1723 Sanders Road, Sardis, was charged with malicious mischief after admitting to breaking the door handle on the affiant's vehicle during an altercation that took place on Christmas day last year.

