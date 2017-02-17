Judge dismisses simple assault charges from road rage incident
By Ashley Crutcher Batesville Municipal Judge Judge William McKenzie on Wednesday dismissed cross-filed simple assault charges after both sides failed to prove without a reasonable doubt that the crime was committed against them. Jason Morgan of 1723 Sanders Road, Sardis, was charged with malicious mischief after admitting to breaking the door handle on the affiant's vehicle during an altercation that took place on Christmas day last year.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Panolian.
Add your comments below
Water Valley Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Illegals murder Americans (Dreamers Murder also)
|Feb 10
|alberto
|1
|"What happened to Leigh Occhi?" (Mar '08)
|Jan 23
|ThinBlueJellyDoug...
|179
|Million Woman March
|Jan 22
|squincy
|1
|What happend to Kristina lynn Dixon ? (May '08)
|Jan '17
|ALWAYS A friend
|450
|David Brooks Jessi Brooks
|Nov '16
|fugazy
|1
|newone
|Oct '16
|slink
|2
|Jessica Chambers Murder
|Sep '16
|Who
|2
Find what you want!
Search Water Valley Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC