Batesville going to the dogsa again for UKC Winter Classic weekend
Coon hunting gals Presley Gammel, 9, and Baylor Gammel, 4, will be rooting for Joe, an English coonhound owned by Britton Crawford, at this weekend's UKC Winter Classic. The Panolian photo by Rita Howell By Rita Howell With a record 1,039 coonhounds headed this way for the UKC Winter Classic Friday and Saturday at the Batesville Civic Center, arrangements are being made to access more hunting land and line up more guides than ever before.
