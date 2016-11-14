Train derailment attracts curious lot of curious folk
The restoration of rail service through Crenshaw following Thursday morning's derailment came so quickly that it surprised most of us outside observers. With no injuries and no toxic leaks or spills CN Railroad was able to begin repairs immediately.
