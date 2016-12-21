Leslie Criss: Author continues to fea...

Leslie Criss: Author continues to feature Mississippi in novels

Next Story Prev Story
Sunday Nov 27 Read more: Newms360.com

My friend Ashton Lee stopped by to visit last week. That's not his real name, but the pen name which graces the covers of his Cherry Cola Book Club Novel series.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Newms360.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Water Valley Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
What happend to Kristina lynn Dixon ? (May '08) Dec 20 Cward 449
David Brooks Jessi Brooks Nov '16 fugazy 1
newone Oct '16 slink 2
Jessica Chambers Murder Sep '16 Who 2
Rubber duckie Sep '16 loyalty 1
News "What happened to Leigh Occhi?" (Mar '08) Aug '16 lulu 177
Carl & tory Aug '16 Curiouslycurious 1
See all Water Valley Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Water Valley Forum Now

Water Valley Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Water Valley Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. Wall Street
  5. Mexico
  1. Iran
  2. Death Penalty
  3. Pope Francis
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Ebola
 

Water Valley, MS

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 27,287 • Total comments across all topics: 277,297,893

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC