Shepherd University's George Tyler Moore Center celebrates 20th anniversary

Oct 25, 2016

Shepherd University's George Tyler Moore Center for the Study of the Civil War is celebrating the 20th anniversary of its annual seminar, The Civil War and American Society Seminar Series, by establishing a scholarship fund that will help Shepherd students attend the event each year. Dr. James Broomall, assistant professor of history and director of the Civil War center, and Dennis Frye, chief historian at Harpers Ferry National Historical Park and a member of the center's advisory board, started the scholarship fund.

