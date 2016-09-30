Sheriff: Creepy clown sighted in Panola County
By Ashley Crutcher Panola County has received it's first reported clown sighting on September 20. A Mount Olivet Road resident reported to Investigator Terry Smith her son went to his car and saw an individual dressed as a clown with green hair standing in their yard. Most recently a clown was reportedly sighted in the back yard of a Water Valley residence.
