US soldier from Alaska killed by indirect fire in Afghanistan
A 19-year-old Texas-based soldier was killed Monday in an attack in Afghanistan's volatile Helmand province, the Pentagon said Wednesday. Pfc. Hansen B. Kirkpatrick of Wasilla, Alaska, died from wounds suffered in an indirect fire attack, the Pentagon said in a statement.
