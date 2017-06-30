Pentagon: Soldier dies in Afghanistan after attack

A 19-year-old American soldier has died in Afghanistan's Helmand Province from wounds received in an attack, the Pentagon said on Wednesday. Private First Class Hansen Kirkpatrick of Wasilla, Alaska, died on Monday when he was struck by "indirect fire," a military term that usually encompasses rockets, mortars, or artillery, the U.S. military command in Kabul said in a statement.

