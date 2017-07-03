Anchorage library system adopts - no porn' policy after debate
The Anchorage Public Library has changed its policy and formally banned the viewing of porn and other graphic content on public computers as part of a rewrite of internet use policies. Now, if there's a complaint, library staff can point to the policy to halt the person viewing pornography or other offensive material.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Anchorage Daily News.
Add your comments below
Wasilla Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|the music thread (Jan '12)
|Jun 21
|texas pete
|161
|Looking for someone in the Palmer area.
|May '17
|Phil Schneider
|1
|Stacie siver
|May '17
|Nuky
|4
|Stacie siver
|May '17
|Anonymous
|1
|short film group
|Jan '17
|resident x
|1
|Dillard homes (Nov '14)
|Dec '16
|Booya boys
|2
|Slut Baby having babies with older Men (Apr '16)
|Dec '16
|united we stand
|5
Find what you want!
Search Wasilla Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC