Troopers: Wasilla man charged in 2015 Denali Highway double homicide

Tuesday Jun 20 Read more: Anchorage Daily News

Alaska State Troopers say Wasilla resident Bruce Floyd Dowd Butler, 42, was arrested and charged Tuesday in connection with a nearly 2-year-old Denali Highway double homicide. Bruce Butler has been charged with two counts of first-degree murder in the deaths of Lynn Butler, 42, and Richard Casler, 61, according to a Tuesday dispatch .

