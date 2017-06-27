The Latest: Hughes leaves Alaska Sena...

The Latest: Hughes leaves Alaska Senate majority caucus

Thursday Jun 22

Palmer Sen. Shelley Hughes announced her decision to leave the caucus during debate on a proposed state operating budget. Hughes votes against the proposal.

