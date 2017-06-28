Report: State failings in 2 child-pro...

Report: State failings in 2 child-protection cases are a symptom of deeper problems

Wednesday Jun 28 Read more: Anchorage Daily News

A new report from Alaska's government watchdog agency paints a picture of a state child protective services system stretched beyond its capacity, with disturbing consequences for children and their families. The report, released last week by the Alaska Office of the Ombudsman, focuses on a tiny sample of the Office of Children's Services' staggering caseload.

