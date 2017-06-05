Independence Mine State Historical Park opens June 11
The summer recreation season at Hatcher Pass is revving up. The Archangel Road opened to vehicle traffic on Monday, June 5, and the Independence Mine State Historical Park will reopen to visitors on Sunday, June 11. Visitor parking at the historical park will be available 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily.
