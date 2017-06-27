52 mushers sign up for 2018 Iditarod

Sunday Jun 25 Read more: Fairbanks Daily News-Miner

Nine rookies, including 2017 Yukon Quest champion Matt Hall, are among the 52 mushers who signed up for the 2018 Iditarod Trail Sled Dog Race on Saturday in Wasilla.

