1 man rescued, 1 missing after canoe capsizes on Valley lake
Searchers on Tuesday morning were set to resume a recovery effort for a man missing from a canoe that overturned Monday night on Finger Lake near Wasilla, after its other occupant was rescued by nearby boaters. Ken Barkley, the Matanuska-Susitna Borough's deputy chief for emergency services, said word that the boaters were in distress came in at about 5 p.m. Monday.
