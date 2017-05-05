Woman dead, 2 people hurt in Wasilla SUV rollover

A passenger in an SUV was killed late Thursday in a Wasilla rollover crash that also injured two other people, according to Alaska State Troopers. The single-vehicle wreck that killed 36-year-old Wasilla resident Amanda Doherty, near Schrock and North Infinite roads, was reported to Mat-Su dispatchers just before 11:30 p.m. "Investigation revealed the driver of a 1996 Ford Explorer lost control of the vehicle, causing it to roll over multiple times before exiting the roadway," troopers wrote in an online dispatch.

