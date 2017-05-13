Wasilla man agrees to plea deal in 2015 Valley murder case
State prosecutors filed a notice of the plea deal with 32-year-old Joshua Beebe on May 1, according to a notice filed in the case. Beebe entered a guilty plea to one count of second-degree murder in Palmer Superior Court on Monday in exchange for a 60-year sentence with 25 years to serve and 10 years probation, according to a transcript of Monday's hearing.
