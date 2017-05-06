Wasilla lawmaker at center of controv...

Wasilla lawmaker at center of controversy over abortion remarks issues statement criticizing media

Next Story Prev Story
Sunday May 7 Read more: Anchorage Daily News

The Wasilla lawmaker threatened with censure over his unsubstantiated assertions last week that village women "try to get pregnant" to "get a free trip to the city" for an abortion issued two statements Saturday, the first of which contained the word "apologizes" but didn't say what he was apologizing for - or to whom. Rather than clarify his first statement, the second statement sent from freshman Republican legislator David Eastman hours later criticized what he called "circus" media and denied he was "anti-women" or that he was singling out any specific race.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Anchorage Daily News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Wasilla Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
short film group Jan '17 resident x 1
Dillard homes (Nov '14) Dec '16 Booya boys 2
Slut Baby having babies with older Men (Apr '16) Dec '16 united we stand 5
Houston Music Thread (Aug '13) Dec '16 Musikologist 23
Brian Weslow and Kacey Adams (Apr '16) Nov '16 jawmi 6
Trump to be beaten by a woman (Oct '16) Oct '16 Madeleine Albright 10
the music thread (Jan '12) Oct '16 Musikologist 159
See all Wasilla Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Wasilla Forum Now

Wasilla Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Wasilla Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Boston Marathon
  4. Mexico
  5. Egypt
  1. Kentucky Derby
  2. Syria
  3. Health Care
  4. Pope Francis
  5. South Korea
 

Wasilla, AK

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,212 • Total comments across all topics: 280,902,453

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC