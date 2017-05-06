Wasilla lawmaker at center of controversy over abortion remarks issues statement criticizing media

The Wasilla lawmaker threatened with censure over his unsubstantiated assertions last week that village women "try to get pregnant" to "get a free trip to the city" for an abortion issued two statements Saturday, the first of which contained the word "apologizes" but didn't say what he was apologizing for - or to whom. Rather than clarify his first statement, the second statement sent from freshman Republican legislator David Eastman hours later criticized what he called "circus" media and denied he was "anti-women" or that he was singling out any specific race.

