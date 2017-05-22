Troopers Arrest Man After High-Speed ...

Troopers Arrest Man After High-Speed Chase Near Wasilla

50 min ago

Troopers say 31-year-old Nicholas Randazzo drove more than 100 mph as he tried to elude an officer Sunday night. Alaska Wildlife Troopers tried to stop a compact car near Mile 5 Knik-Goose Bay Road for suspected moving violations.

