Tlingit and Haida Central Council joins chorus of Rep. Eastman's critics

Wednesday May 10 Read more: KTOO-TV Juneau

The Central Council of the Tlingit and Haida Indian Tribes of Alaska on Tuesday formally added itself to the chorus of critics of Alaska lawmaker David Eastman. Leaders within the organization, which represents more than 30,000 Tlingit and Haida people, had piles of unflattering adjectives to characterize Eastman's comments, including "appalling," "demeaning," "egregious," "inexcusable," "venomous," "indefensible" and "demonizing."

Start the conversation, or Read more at KTOO-TV Juneau.

