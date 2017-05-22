New ownership brings fresh approach t...

New ownership brings fresh approach to movies, bowling in Kenai

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday May 23 Read more: Peninsula Clarion

Though many central peninsula residents are filling long summer afternoons with fishing, hiking, and boating, Kenai may offer them new entertainment options by the time winter returns. Two Kenai entertainment venues - a bowling alley and a movie theater - found new ownership this year and are planning to restart or expand by year's end.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Peninsula Clarion.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Wasilla Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Looking for someone in the Palmer area. May 30 Phil Schneider 1
Stacie siver May 21 Nuky 4
Stacie siver May 21 Anonymous 1
short film group Jan '17 resident x 1
Dillard homes (Nov '14) Dec '16 Booya boys 2
Slut Baby having babies with older Men (Apr '16) Dec '16 united we stand 5
Houston Music Thread (Aug '13) Dec '16 Musikologist 23
See all Wasilla Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Wasilla Forum Now

Wasilla Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Wasilla Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Libya
  2. North Korea
  3. Health Care
  4. China
  5. Iran
  1. Syria
  2. U.S. Open
  3. Mexico
  4. Pakistan
  5. Tiger Woods
 

Wasilla, AK

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,992 • Total comments across all topics: 281,783,047

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC