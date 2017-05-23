JPD sends Capitol slap case to Office...

JPD sends Capitol slap case to Office of Special Prosecutions

Next Story Prev Story
39 min ago Read more: APRN

Sen. David Wilson, R-Wasilla, during a Senate Floor Session on Feb. 6, 2017. The Office of Special Prosecutions now has the case in which a state senator is accused of slapping an Alaska Dispatch News reporter in the state Capitol.

Start the conversation, or Read more at APRN.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Wasilla Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Stacie siver Sun Nuky 4
Stacie siver May 21 Anonymous 1
short film group Jan '17 resident x 1
Dillard homes (Nov '14) Dec '16 Booya boys 2
Slut Baby having babies with older Men (Apr '16) Dec '16 united we stand 5
Houston Music Thread (Aug '13) Dec '16 Musikologist 23
Brian Weslow and Kacey Adams (Apr '16) Nov '16 jawmi 6
See all Wasilla Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Wasilla Forum Now

Wasilla Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Wasilla Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Pope Francis
  3. Egypt
  4. China
  5. Iran
  1. Syria
  2. Microsoft
  3. Health Care
  4. Saudi Arabia
  5. Mexico
 

Wasilla, AK

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,415 • Total comments across all topics: 281,234,479

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC