In Mat-Su, a moving memorial is constructed for slain teen David Grunwald

A pewter model of an A-10 Warthog plane, and more of David Grunwald's favorite things, will be suspended in a spinning resin and steel sun crowning a memorial sculpture for the slain Palmer 16-year-old. Sculptor Holly Gittlein will also fill the orb with shards of glass and more reflective materials to "make it look like a ball of burning light," she said.

