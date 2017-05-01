Gov. Walker signs bill recognizing the Black Americans who helped build the Alaska Highway
At Shiloh Baptist Church in Anchorage, Governor Walker signs the first half of his name on SB 46 Yesterday, Governor Walker signed Senate Bill 46 into law, establishing October 25 as "African American Soldiers' Contribution to Building the Alaska Highway Day." The signing of the bill began at the Shiloh Baptist Church in Anchorage.
