Driver dead, 7 hospitalized after collision near Wasilla
A Wasilla man died and a young child was flown to an Anchorage hospital Wednesday after a pickup truck collided with an SUV on Knik-Goose Bay Road in the Valley. Daniel Alexander, 37, died after the crash, troopers said in an online dispatch.
