Board approves hiring of two new teachers
Misty McNellis of Wasilla, Alaska, was approved by the board for the position of science teacher, and Jessica Ward of Skagway was approved for the role of the school's math teacher. Superintendent Dr. Josh Coughran said McNellis impressed the hiring committee during the application process, adding that she is "dynamic" and "super-organized."
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Skagway News.
Add your comments below
Wasilla Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|short film group
|Jan '17
|resident x
|1
|Dillard homes (Nov '14)
|Dec '16
|Booya boys
|2
|Slut Baby having babies with older Men (Apr '16)
|Dec '16
|united we stand
|5
|Houston Music Thread (Aug '13)
|Dec '16
|Musikologist
|23
|Brian Weslow and Kacey Adams (Apr '16)
|Nov '16
|jawmi
|6
|Trump to be beaten by a woman (Oct '16)
|Oct '16
|Madeleine Albright
|10
|the music thread (Jan '12)
|Oct '16
|Musikologist
|159
Find what you want!
Search Wasilla Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC