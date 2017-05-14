Board approves hiring of two new teac...

Board approves hiring of two new teachers

Misty McNellis of Wasilla, Alaska, was approved by the board for the position of science teacher, and Jessica Ward of Skagway was approved for the role of the school's math teacher. Superintendent Dr. Josh Coughran said McNellis impressed the hiring committee during the application process, adding that she is "dynamic" and "super-organized."

