Alaska lawmakers mull measure calling abortion 'child abuse'
In this Jan. 17, 2017, photo Alaska state Rep. David Eastman applauds in the House chamber in Juneau, Alaska. Eastman, a conservative lawmaker, has successfully tacked an anti-abortion message onto an otherwise innocuous resolution in the Alaska House aimed at raising awareness about sexual assault and child abuse, calling abortion "the ultimate form of child abuse."
