$50 million budget cut latest indicator of waning support for state gasline project
Sen. Cathy Giessel, R-Anchorage, and Sen. Mike Dunleavy, R-Wasilla, listen to Alaska Gasline Development Corporation President Keith Meyer, during a Senate Finance meeting focusing on the corporation's budget on February 14, in Juneau. The head of Alaska's Gasline Development Corporation is in China this week, working to attract buyers and woo investors into supporting a state-run LNG export project.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KTOO-TV Juneau.
Add your comments below
Wasilla Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Looking for someone in the Palmer area.
|May 30
|Phil Schneider
|1
|Stacie siver
|May 21
|Nuky
|4
|Stacie siver
|May 21
|Anonymous
|1
|short film group
|Jan '17
|resident x
|1
|Dillard homes (Nov '14)
|Dec '16
|Booya boys
|2
|Slut Baby having babies with older Men (Apr '16)
|Dec '16
|united we stand
|5
|Houston Music Thread (Aug '13)
|Dec '16
|Musikologist
|23
Find what you want!
Search Wasilla Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC