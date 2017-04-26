Wasilla man gets 2 years for threatening and blackmailing women online
Wasilla resident Michael Thomas McTigue, 33, was sentenced Tuesday in Anchorage federal court to two years in prison for threatening women online and then extorting them for money, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office in Alaska. Court documents show McTigue "trolled" women he met online through MeetMe and Kik, both messaging applications.
