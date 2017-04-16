Stephen Nowers / Anchorage Daily News Senior members of the Wasilla...
Graduates throw their caps into the air at the conclusion of the Wasilla High School graduation ceremony in 2005. Nearly 7,000 students graduated from Alaska high schools in 2005 and state economists studied where most of them went over the next decade, releasing the findings in a report this month about the graduates' jobs, incomes and rates of higher education.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Anchorage Daily News.
Add your comments below
Wasilla Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|short film group
|Jan '17
|resident x
|1
|Dillard homes (Nov '14)
|Dec '16
|Booya boys
|2
|Slut Baby having babies with older Men (Apr '16)
|Dec '16
|united we stand
|5
|Houston Music Thread (Aug '13)
|Dec '16
|Musikologist
|23
|Brian Weslow and Kacey Adams (Apr '16)
|Nov '16
|jawmi
|6
|Trump to be beaten by a woman (Oct '16)
|Oct '16
|Madeleine Albright
|10
|the music thread (Jan '12)
|Oct '16
|Musikologist
|159
Find what you want!
Search Wasilla Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC