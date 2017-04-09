Senate slashes millions from schools,...

Senate slashes millions from schools, university and health care

Monday Apr 10 Read more: Peninsula Clarion

If the Alaska Senate gets its way, Alaskans can expect fewer teachers, less ferry service, fewer criminal prosecutors, fewer Alaska State Troopers and a much lower Permanent Fund Dividend in 2018. On Thursday night, the Senate formally voted 15-5 in favor of a spending plan that cuts $276 million from the state's operating budget.

