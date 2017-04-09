Senate slashes millions from schools, university and health care
If the Alaska Senate gets its way, Alaskans can expect fewer teachers, less ferry service, fewer criminal prosecutors, fewer Alaska State Troopers and a much lower Permanent Fund Dividend in 2018. On Thursday night, the Senate formally voted 15-5 in favor of a spending plan that cuts $276 million from the state's operating budget.
