Senate passes survivors' benefits bill, allowing municipalities to opt out
Sen. John Coghill, R- North Pole, testifies April 5 before the Senate Finance Committee in favor of Senate Bill 48, a bill he sponsored that would give medical insurance premiums for surviving dependents of certain peace officers or firefighters who die in the line of duty. The Senate passed House Bill 23, after amending it to include elements of the Senate bill.
