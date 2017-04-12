Related:Alaska lawmakers approve $400,000 computer upgrade

A committee of Alaska legislative leaders Wednesday unanimously approved a $400,000 computer upgrade for lawmakers and staff - a step that could ultimately save $150,000 on annual moving costs. The "workstation mobility" project will pay for new monitors, color printers and docking stations in Juneau and legislators' home districts that will plug into a laptop or small computer that can be easily carried between the two offices.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Anchorage Daily News.