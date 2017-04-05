Police: Man assaulted after being ask...

Police: Man assaulted after being asked for cigarette outside Midtown restaurant

Next Story Prev Story
23 hrs ago Read more: Anchorage Daily News

A man arrested on assault charges early Monday outside a Midtown Anchorage restaurant asked another man for a cigarette before attacking him and trying to take his truck, according to police. Court records show Wasilla resident Eti Junior Falaniko, 18, charged with first-degree counts of assault, robbery and attempted vehicle theft in the incident.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Anchorage Daily News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Wasilla Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
short film group Jan '17 resident x 1
Dillard homes (Nov '14) Dec '16 Booya boys 2
Slut Baby having babies with older Men (Apr '16) Dec '16 united we stand 5
Houston Music Thread (Aug '13) Dec '16 Musikologist 23
Brian Weslow and Kacey Adams (Apr '16) Nov '16 jawmi 6
Trump to be beaten by a woman Oct '16 Madeleine Albright 10
the music thread (Jan '12) Oct '16 Musikologist 159
See all Wasilla Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Wasilla Forum Now

Wasilla Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Wasilla Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Final Four
  4. Mexico
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Health Care
  2. North Korea
  3. Pakistan
  4. Wall Street
  5. Iraq
 

Wasilla, AK

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,346 • Total comments across all topics: 280,100,595

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC