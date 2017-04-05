Missing Anchorage snowmachiner's body found near Skwentna
Danny Maroney, 66, was headed for his cabin near Skwentna, about 70 miles northwest of Anchorage, when he left early Monday, according to the Alaska State Troopers. He was expected to return Monday evening, and troopers were informed he was overdue at about 11:15 a.m. Tuesday.
