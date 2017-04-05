Legislature passes bill recognizing B...

Legislature passes bill recognizing Black Americansa efforts in AK Highway construction

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Apr 6 Read more: APRN

Pvt. Refines Simms Jr., a bulldozer operator with the Army's 97th Engineer Battalion, exchanges a handshake with Pvt. Alfred Jalufka, an operator with the 18th Engineer Brigade, when soldiers working from the north and south met Oct. 25, 1942 at Contact Creek, Yukon Territory - some eight months after work on the highway began.

Start the conversation, or Read more at APRN.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Wasilla Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
short film group Jan '17 resident x 1
Dillard homes (Nov '14) Dec '16 Booya boys 2
Slut Baby having babies with older Men (Apr '16) Dec '16 united we stand 5
Houston Music Thread (Aug '13) Dec '16 Musikologist 23
Brian Weslow and Kacey Adams (Apr '16) Nov '16 jawmi 6
Trump to be beaten by a woman Oct '16 Madeleine Albright 10
the music thread (Jan '12) Oct '16 Musikologist 159
See all Wasilla Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Wasilla Forum Now

Wasilla Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Wasilla Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Mexico
  4. China
  5. Final Four
  1. Egypt
  2. Iraq
  3. North Korea
  4. Tornado
  5. Pakistan
 

Wasilla, AK

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,523 • Total comments across all topics: 280,194,409

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC