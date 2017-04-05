Legislature passes bill recognizing Black Americansa efforts in AK Highway construction
Pvt. Refines Simms Jr., a bulldozer operator with the Army's 97th Engineer Battalion, exchanges a handshake with Pvt. Alfred Jalufka, an operator with the 18th Engineer Brigade, when soldiers working from the north and south met Oct. 25, 1942 at Contact Creek, Yukon Territory - some eight months after work on the highway began.
Start the conversation, or Read more at APRN.
Add your comments below
Wasilla Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|short film group
|Jan '17
|resident x
|1
|Dillard homes (Nov '14)
|Dec '16
|Booya boys
|2
|Slut Baby having babies with older Men (Apr '16)
|Dec '16
|united we stand
|5
|Houston Music Thread (Aug '13)
|Dec '16
|Musikologist
|23
|Brian Weslow and Kacey Adams (Apr '16)
|Nov '16
|jawmi
|6
|Trump to be beaten by a woman
|Oct '16
|Madeleine Albright
|10
|the music thread (Jan '12)
|Oct '16
|Musikologist
|159
Find what you want!
Search Wasilla Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC