Hughes to replace Dunleavy on Senate Finance Committee
Majority Leader Peter Micciche, R-Soldotna, Sen. Mike Dunleavy, R-Wasilla, and Sen. Shelley Hughes, R-Palmer, talk during an at-ease on the Senate Floor, on April 6. Hughes is set to replace Dunleavy on the Senate Finance Committee. When Sen. Mike Dunleavy left the Senate majority last week, he knew it meant he would lose some of his official positions of power.
Wasilla Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|short film group
|Jan '17
|resident x
|1
|Dillard homes (Nov '14)
|Dec '16
|Booya boys
|2
|Slut Baby having babies with older Men (Apr '16)
|Dec '16
|united we stand
|5
|Houston Music Thread (Aug '13)
|Dec '16
|Musikologist
|23
|Brian Weslow and Kacey Adams (Apr '16)
|Nov '16
|jawmi
|6
|Trump to be beaten by a woman
|Oct '16
|Madeleine Albright
|10
|the music thread (Jan '12)
|Oct '16
|Musikologist
|159
