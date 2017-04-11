Hughes to replace Dunleavy on Senate Finance Committee

Majority Leader Peter Micciche, R-Soldotna, Sen. Mike Dunleavy, R-Wasilla, and Sen. Shelley Hughes, R-Palmer, talk during an at-ease on the Senate Floor, on April 6. Hughes is set to replace Dunleavy on the Senate Finance Committee. When Sen. Mike Dunleavy left the Senate majority last week, he knew it meant he would lose some of his official positions of power.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KTOO-TV Juneau.