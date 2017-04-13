HB 199 gets hearing, won't pass this ...

HB 199 gets hearing, won't pass this year

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Apr 13 Read more: Peninsula Clarion

In this July 2016 photo, the Russian River rushes under a bridge along the Russian River Trail near Cooper Landing, Alaska. The push a group of fisheries activists made to get a section of Alaska law overhauled is making its way through the Legislature, but won't pass this year.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Peninsula Clarion.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Wasilla Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
short film group Jan '17 resident x 1
Dillard homes (Nov '14) Dec '16 Booya boys 2
Slut Baby having babies with older Men (Apr '16) Dec '16 united we stand 5
Houston Music Thread (Aug '13) Dec '16 Musikologist 23
Brian Weslow and Kacey Adams (Apr '16) Nov '16 jawmi 6
Trump to be beaten by a woman (Oct '16) Oct '16 Madeleine Albright 10
the music thread (Jan '12) Oct '16 Musikologist 159
See all Wasilla Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Wasilla Forum Now

Wasilla Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Wasilla Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Iran
  4. China
  5. North Korea
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Mexico
  3. Health Care
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Pope Francis
 

Wasilla, AK

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,667 • Total comments across all topics: 280,441,589

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC