Alaska Lawmakers Shut Down Colleague Who Opposed A Bill Honoring Black WWII Soldiers
State Rep. David Eastman represents Wasilla, the town that once claimed failed vice presidential candidate Sarah Palin as its mayor. Eastman, a freshman lawmaker who previously to construct the highway during World War II, with the aim of connecting the continental U.S. to Alaska.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Switched.
Comments
Add your comments below
Wasilla Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|short film group
|Jan '17
|resident x
|1
|Dillard homes (Nov '14)
|Dec '16
|Booya boys
|2
|Slut Baby having babies with older Men (Apr '16)
|Dec '16
|united we stand
|5
|Houston Music Thread (Aug '13)
|Dec '16
|Musikologist
|23
|Brian Weslow and Kacey Adams (Apr '16)
|Nov '16
|jawmi
|6
|Trump to be beaten by a woman
|Oct '16
|Madeleine Albright
|10
|the music thread (Jan '12)
|Oct '16
|Musikologist
|159
Find what you want!
Search Wasilla Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC